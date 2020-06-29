All apartments in Glendale
230 S Jackson Street

230 S Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

230 S Jackson Street, Glendale, CA 91205
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Prime Downtown Glendale Location. Located just blocks away from the famous Americana, Restaurants & Theaters on Brand. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths with High ceilings throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Freshly painted. Full size Washer & Dryer in the unit. Master suite with walk in closet, double sink and large shower. Balcony & security building. Two side by side parking spots with extra storage in garage. Unit is currently partially furnished. Can be leased with or without the furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 S Jackson Street have any available units?
230 S Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 S Jackson Street have?
Some of 230 S Jackson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 S Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 S Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 S Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 S Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 230 S Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 230 S Jackson Street offers parking.
Does 230 S Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 S Jackson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 S Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 230 S Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 S Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 230 S Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 S Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 S Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
