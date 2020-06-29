230 S Jackson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Prime Downtown Glendale Location. Located just blocks away from the famous Americana, Restaurants & Theaters on Brand. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths with High ceilings throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Freshly painted. Full size Washer & Dryer in the unit. Master suite with walk in closet, double sink and large shower. Balcony & security building. Two side by side parking spots with extra storage in garage. Unit is currently partially furnished. Can be leased with or without the furniture.