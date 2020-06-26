2269 E Glenoaks Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated tennis court

Great location! Great layout! A ton of natural lighting! Refinished original wood floors and new carpet! Fresh coat of paint inside and out! New appliances (fridge, stove, washer)! Welcome to our traditional Glenoaks home situated in highly desired Glenoaks Canyon. This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom fully permitted house with a living room separate from the family room, a dining room, a bonus den and a good size nook area in the kitchen all on a single story. 3 blocks from Glenoaks Elementary and 3 blocks from Glenoaks Park, this home is just minutes from golf courses, tennis courts, multiple hiking trails.