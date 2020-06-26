All apartments in Glendale
2269 E Glenoaks Blvd

Location

2269 E Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91206
Glenoaks Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great location! Great layout! A ton of natural lighting! Refinished original wood floors and new carpet! Fresh coat of paint inside and out! New appliances (fridge, stove, washer)! Welcome to our traditional Glenoaks home situated in highly desired Glenoaks Canyon. This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom fully permitted house with a living room separate from the family room, a dining room, a bonus den and a good size nook area in the kitchen all on a single story. 3 blocks from Glenoaks Elementary and 3 blocks from Glenoaks Park, this home is just minutes from golf courses, tennis courts, multiple hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd have any available units?
2269 E Glenoaks Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd have?
Some of 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2269 E Glenoaks Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd offer parking?
No, 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd have a pool?
No, 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2269 E Glenoaks Blvd has units with dishwashers.
