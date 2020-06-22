Rent Calculator
Glendale, CA
/
2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 41
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard
2204 N Glenoaks Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
2204 N Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91206
Glenoaks Canyon
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 4 Bed, 2 Bath remodeled Pool Home in Glenoaks Canyon. Large remodeled Guest house can be rented for additional rent to the same tenants only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard have any available units?
2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
