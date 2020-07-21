All apartments in Glendale
205 S. Chevy Chase Drive
205 S. Chevy Chase Drive

205 South Chevy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

205 South Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale, CA 91205
Citrus Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Please call Rebecca at (818) 923-3999 for more information! - Rebecca | David N. Schultz Incorporated | (818) 923-3999

Charming 2+1 house, now available, at 205 S. Chevy Chase Dr., close to many restaurants and entertainment options such as the American at Brand!

2BR/1BA Apartment $2,795/month
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 2 dedicated
Pet Policy: Cats or small dogs (under 20lbs)
Deposit: $2,795 (oac)

OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE:
None - Call Rebecca (818) 923-3999

Schedule an appointment to see this beautiful apartment!

UNIT FEATURES:
- 2-zone AC
- Carpet & Vinyl flooring
- GE Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Washer & Dryer in-unit
- Formal dining room
- Plantation blinds on all windows
- Second bedroom in a tandem and has private entrance (possible home office)
- Private back patio, no lawn area
- Cable-ready

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- Centrally located in between Burbank, Pasadena, and Downtown L.A.
- Close to the Americana at Brand, the Glendale Galleria, and Eagle Rock Plaza

LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required, $30 non-refundable credit check fee per adult. Additional pet deposit if applicable. If you're coming to the open house, just stop on by, no appointment is necessary. If you have any questions, or if you would like to schedule an alternate appointment time to view the unit, please contact the building managers, Rebecca at (818) 923-3999

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY:
David N. Schultz Incorporated + 715 North Central Avenue Suite 300, Glendale CA 91203 +

Visit www.DNSrents.com to see all our available apartments.

PHOTOS
Please note: Photos may not be of the actual vacancy, but rather of a similar unit within the building.

(RLNE5486294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

