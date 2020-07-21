205 S. Chevy Chase Drive

Amenities

Please call Rebecca at (818) 923-3999 for more information! - Rebecca | David N. Schultz Incorporated | (818) 923-3999



Charming 2+1 house, now available, at 205 S. Chevy Chase Dr., close to many restaurants and entertainment options such as the American at Brand!



2BR/1BA Apartment $2,795/month

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 2 dedicated

Pet Policy: Cats or small dogs (under 20lbs)

Deposit: $2,795 (oac)



OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE:

None - Call Rebecca (818) 923-3999



Schedule an appointment to see this beautiful apartment!



UNIT FEATURES:

- 2-zone AC

- Carpet & Vinyl flooring

- GE Refrigerator

- Stove/Oven

- Washer & Dryer in-unit

- Formal dining room

- Plantation blinds on all windows

- Second bedroom in a tandem and has private entrance (possible home office)

- Private back patio, no lawn area

- Cable-ready



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- Centrally located in between Burbank, Pasadena, and Downtown L.A.

- Close to the Americana at Brand, the Glendale Galleria, and Eagle Rock Plaza



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease required, $30 non-refundable credit check fee per adult. Additional pet deposit if applicable. If you're coming to the open house, just stop on by, no appointment is necessary. If you have any questions, or if you would like to schedule an alternate appointment time to view the unit, please contact the building managers, Rebecca at (818) 923-3999



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY:

David N. Schultz Incorporated + 715 North Central Avenue Suite 300, Glendale CA 91203 +



Visit www.DNSrents.com to see all our available apartments.



PHOTOS

Please note: Photos may not be of the actual vacancy, but rather of a similar unit within the building.



