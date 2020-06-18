20 Los Feliz

Amenities

LOS FELIZ: COMFORT & LUXURY IN THE HEART OF THE LA. Conveniently located on Los Feliz Boulevard, this gated complex consists of East and West buildings separated by a communal garden with barbeques and picnic tables. Tree-lined paths between the buildings create a peaceful oasis within the city. All facilities are beautifully maintained by a full-time maintenance crew. The complex boasts 2 swimming pools, 2 laundry rooms, controlled access and fenced parking. CURRENTLY AVAILABLE is a spacious one Bedroom, one Bath unit on the First floor. Included are stove, refrigerator carpet floor, AC, blinds, and ample storage. Parking included. A one year lease and $20 credit check fee required. Call Seema Malik, the on-site manager with any questions. Property address is Los FEliz Blvd.APT will Available on 04-10-19