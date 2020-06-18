All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

20 Los Feliz

20 West Los Feliz Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

20 West Los Feliz Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91204
Tropico

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
LOS FELIZ: COMFORT & LUXURY IN THE HEART OF THE LA. Conveniently located on Los Feliz Boulevard, this gated complex consists of East and West buildings separated by a communal garden with barbeques and picnic tables. Tree-lined paths between the buildings create a peaceful oasis within the city. All facilities are beautifully maintained by a full-time maintenance crew. The complex boasts 2 swimming pools, 2 laundry rooms, controlled access and fenced parking. CURRENTLY AVAILABLE is a spacious one Bedroom, one Bath unit on the First floor. Included are stove, refrigerator carpet floor, AC, blinds, and ample storage. Parking included. A one year lease and $20 credit check fee required. Call Seema Malik, the on-site manager with any questions. Property address is Los FEliz Blvd.APT will Available on 04-10-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Los Feliz have any available units?
20 Los Feliz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Los Feliz have?
Some of 20 Los Feliz's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Los Feliz currently offering any rent specials?
20 Los Feliz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Los Feliz pet-friendly?
No, 20 Los Feliz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 20 Los Feliz offer parking?
Yes, 20 Los Feliz offers parking.
Does 20 Los Feliz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Los Feliz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Los Feliz have a pool?
Yes, 20 Los Feliz has a pool.
Does 20 Los Feliz have accessible units?
No, 20 Los Feliz does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Los Feliz have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Los Feliz does not have units with dishwashers.

