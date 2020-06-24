All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

1952 RIMCREST Drive

1952 Rimcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1952 Rimcrest Drive, Glendale, CA 91207
Brockmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Extraordinary breathtaking views throughout this executive property that's privately perched on over an acre of private land. There is a beautiful marble entry thatleads you to a great living room that demands entertainment as well as comfort equally. In addition, this home offers a separate dining area, a brand new kitchen with custom cabinetry, Quartz counters and state of the art Miele appliances. Separate family room off the kitchen, wet bar along with a sunken conversation room off the living room. Master suite upstairs with continued views, private contemporary bath that offers high ceilings, an over-sized stall shower and bathtub. Secondary rooms are generous in size and space and continue to enjoy what this home has always offered. Updates include all new hardwood floors, dual glazed windows, tank-less water heater, dual zoned air conditioning and heating plus much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1952 RIMCREST Drive have any available units?
1952 RIMCREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1952 RIMCREST Drive have?
Some of 1952 RIMCREST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1952 RIMCREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1952 RIMCREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 RIMCREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1952 RIMCREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1952 RIMCREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1952 RIMCREST Drive offers parking.
Does 1952 RIMCREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 RIMCREST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 RIMCREST Drive have a pool?
No, 1952 RIMCREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1952 RIMCREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1952 RIMCREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 RIMCREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1952 RIMCREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
