1952 RIMCREST Drive

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Extraordinary breathtaking views throughout this executive property that's privately perched on over an acre of private land. There is a beautiful marble entry thatleads you to a great living room that demands entertainment as well as comfort equally. In addition, this home offers a separate dining area, a brand new kitchen with custom cabinetry, Quartz counters and state of the art Miele appliances. Separate family room off the kitchen, wet bar along with a sunken conversation room off the living room. Master suite upstairs with continued views, private contemporary bath that offers high ceilings, an over-sized stall shower and bathtub. Secondary rooms are generous in size and space and continue to enjoy what this home has always offered. Updates include all new hardwood floors, dual glazed windows, tank-less water heater, dual zoned air conditioning and heating plus much more!!