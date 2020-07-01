All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

1925 Vassar St

1925 Vasser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Vasser Avenue, Glendale, CA 91204
Tropico

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2 bedroom home in SE Glendale - Property Id: 135898

Beautiful, newly renovated home in a three unit complex sharing a gorgeous back yard with fruit threes on a quiet street in the highly sought after Glendale's Tropico neighborhood. This family friendly 1,385 sq. ft. home with 2 bedrooms & 1.75 baths with an bonus Family/TV room now boasts:
- New Lennox HVAC Unit with Nest Thermostat
- New double pane, high efficiency vinyl windows throughout
- New laminated floors - New porcelain floors in bathroom and kitchen
- New plumbing features
- Recessed LED lights throughout
- Crown molding throughout
- Two gas operated fireplaces
- Granite counter tops in Chef's inspired kitchen
- Solar system and more
Location, location, location! Minutes from both Glendale Galleria and The Americana - shopping, dining and entertainment. 2 blocks away from Cerritos Elementary School, 1/2 mile from Roosevelt Middle School and less than 2 miles away from Glendale High.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135898p
Property Id 135898

(RLNE5316628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Vassar St have any available units?
1925 Vassar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Vassar St have?
Some of 1925 Vassar St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Vassar St currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Vassar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Vassar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Vassar St is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Vassar St offer parking?
No, 1925 Vassar St does not offer parking.
Does 1925 Vassar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Vassar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Vassar St have a pool?
No, 1925 Vassar St does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Vassar St have accessible units?
No, 1925 Vassar St does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Vassar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Vassar St has units with dishwashers.

