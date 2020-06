Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious front unit 3 bedroom townhouse with no common walls and a small patio. High ceilings, very bright and open floor plan. Built in 2001 with direct access to a large 3 car private garage. Laundry in unit. Master bathroom was just completely remodeled. Close to shopping, restaurants and a hospital.

Accessible to freeways 210,134,2 and 5. No freeway noise.