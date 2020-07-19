1731 LAKE Street

Amenities

Spacious two-floor town home on Burbank/Glendale line. This 2 bedroom, 2 and 1/4 bathroom is in a quiet 4- unit building with hardwood floors throughout, carpeted staircase, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and views of the mountains. Easy access to the 5 FWY, near shops and restaurants and it's a super quick commute to Disney and other studios. Comes with two side-by-side parking spaces in a secure garage under the building and laundry is on site. Imagine coffee in the morning from your private patio with gorgeous views of the mountains. Don't miss this one!