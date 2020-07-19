All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1731 LAKE Street

1731 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Lake Street, Glendale, CA 91201
Riverside Rancho

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
Spacious two-floor town home on Burbank/Glendale line. This 2 bedroom, 2 and 1/4 bathroom is in a quiet 4- unit building with hardwood floors throughout, carpeted staircase, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and views of the mountains. Easy access to the 5 FWY, near shops and restaurants and it's a super quick commute to Disney and other studios. Comes with two side-by-side parking spaces in a secure garage under the building and laundry is on site. Imagine coffee in the morning from your private patio with gorgeous views of the mountains. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 LAKE Street have any available units?
1731 LAKE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 LAKE Street have?
Some of 1731 LAKE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 LAKE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1731 LAKE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 LAKE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1731 LAKE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1731 LAKE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1731 LAKE Street offers parking.
Does 1731 LAKE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 LAKE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 LAKE Street have a pool?
No, 1731 LAKE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1731 LAKE Street have accessible units?
No, 1731 LAKE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 LAKE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 LAKE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
