1727 Hiawatha Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

A unique opportunity to lease a remodeled home with NEWLY resurfaced sparkling pool, large fenced back & front yard with plenty of play space, located in one of the best & most sought after neighborhood in all of Glendale! | 3 bedrooms | 2 updated bathrooms | 1,700 SqFt of living space on a single story floor plan which includes a living room, dining area & large family room facing the beautiful pool & grassy backyard | Remodeled kitchen with NEW cabinets, NEW stone countertops,. NEW stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook where you can enjoy a warm coffee or breakfast while basking in the natural sunlight provided by the updated dual pane windows | NEW laminate flooring throughout the house except for bathrooms - which have tile floors | Central air & heat | Fireplace in living room | Side by side laundry in the attached 2 car garage | Large driveway for additional parking for you & your guests | New landscaping in front & backyard with hedges all around the property that will provide privacy | Cul-de-sac street with less drive through traffic to reduce noise and enhance your peaceful & quiet enjoyment | Close proximity to Verdugo Park, Glendale College, highly rated elementary school, Old Town Montrose, freeway access & much more!