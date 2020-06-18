All apartments in Glendale
Location

1727 Hiawatha Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A unique opportunity to lease a remodeled home with NEWLY resurfaced sparkling pool, large fenced back & front yard with plenty of play space, located in one of the best & most sought after neighborhood in all of Glendale! | 3 bedrooms | 2 updated bathrooms | 1,700 SqFt of living space on a single story floor plan which includes a living room, dining area & large family room facing the beautiful pool & grassy backyard | Remodeled kitchen with NEW cabinets, NEW stone countertops,. NEW stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook where you can enjoy a warm coffee or breakfast while basking in the natural sunlight provided by the updated dual pane windows | NEW laminate flooring throughout the house except for bathrooms - which have tile floors | Central air & heat | Fireplace in living room | Side by side laundry in the attached 2 car garage | Large driveway for additional parking for you & your guests | New landscaping in front & backyard with hedges all around the property that will provide privacy | Cul-de-sac street with less drive through traffic to reduce noise and enhance your peaceful & quiet enjoyment | Close proximity to Verdugo Park, Glendale College, highly rated elementary school, Old Town Montrose, freeway access & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Hiawatha Drive have any available units?
1727 Hiawatha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Hiawatha Drive have?
Some of 1727 Hiawatha Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Hiawatha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Hiawatha Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Hiawatha Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1727 Hiawatha Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1727 Hiawatha Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Hiawatha Drive offers parking.
Does 1727 Hiawatha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 Hiawatha Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Hiawatha Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1727 Hiawatha Drive has a pool.
Does 1727 Hiawatha Drive have accessible units?
No, 1727 Hiawatha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Hiawatha Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 Hiawatha Drive has units with dishwashers.
