All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1652 Capistrano Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1652 Capistrano Avenue
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:24 PM

1652 Capistrano Avenue

1652 Capistrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Woodlands
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1652 Capistrano Avenue, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story home you're sure to love in the Glendale Verdugo Woodlands. This masterpiece is the epitome of traditional living with modern comforts featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stunning grey plank flooring with baseboard moldings runs through the home. Other features include crown moldings, recessed lighting & French doors & windows. Upon entering find a step-down formal living room with a fireplace. Open to the living room find a nice sized dining area, perfect for hosting dinner parties. The kitchen features a country charmer with immaculate counter-tops, ample cabinet room & Stainless Steel Appliances. This home also offers a large bonus room/den with French doors, plenty of natural sunlight, spacious bedrooms, 2 of which have a walk-in closet. The larger of the rooms is the Master en-suite bedroom with a private bathroom equipped with granite counter-tops with dual vanities & a separate soaking tub, plus shower. The true treasure of this home is the large backyard... Beautifully landscaped with an abundance of greenery & colorful flowers where large mature trees surround a very well kept lawn & the patio area. Whether it's entertaining in style or retreating alone in solitude. With a space this precious, it's hard not to fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 Capistrano Avenue have any available units?
1652 Capistrano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 Capistrano Avenue have?
Some of 1652 Capistrano Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 Capistrano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Capistrano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Capistrano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1652 Capistrano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1652 Capistrano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1652 Capistrano Avenue offers parking.
Does 1652 Capistrano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1652 Capistrano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Capistrano Avenue have a pool?
No, 1652 Capistrano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1652 Capistrano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1652 Capistrano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Capistrano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1652 Capistrano Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts