1652 Capistrano Avenue

Amenities
Single story home you're sure to love in the Glendale Verdugo Woodlands. This masterpiece is the epitome of traditional living with modern comforts featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stunning grey plank flooring with baseboard moldings runs through the home. Other features include crown moldings, recessed lighting & French doors & windows. Upon entering find a step-down formal living room with a fireplace. Open to the living room find a nice sized dining area, perfect for hosting dinner parties. The kitchen features a country charmer with immaculate counter-tops, ample cabinet room & Stainless Steel Appliances. This home also offers a large bonus room/den with French doors, plenty of natural sunlight, spacious bedrooms, 2 of which have a walk-in closet. The larger of the rooms is the Master en-suite bedroom with a private bathroom equipped with granite counter-tops with dual vanities & a separate soaking tub, plus shower. The true treasure of this home is the large backyard... Beautifully landscaped with an abundance of greenery & colorful flowers where large mature trees surround a very well kept lawn & the patio area. Whether it's entertaining in style or retreating alone in solitude. With a space this precious, it's hard not to fall in love.