1616 N Verdugo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

Built in 2001, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom open floor plan unit is light and bright and very private. Gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. This unit offers abundant living space and spacious bedrooms throughout. The living room has a fireplace open to the kitchen and dining room with sliding glass doors that open to a cozy and private patio. Plenty of storage in the 2 car attached garage with direct access. Verdugo Woodlands is conveniently located close to downtown Glendale, downtown LA, San Fernando & San Gabriel valleys, Verdugo Woodlands Elementary, Wilson Middle School and Glendale College, Verdugo Park with tennis, basketball and skateboarding courts as well as so much dining, shopping and entertainment ... the list is endless.One of the best locations available! Unit comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator.