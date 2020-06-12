All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:13 PM

1616 N Verdugo Road

1616 North Verdugo Road · (818) 822-8835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Glendale
Verdugo Woodlands
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1616 North Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1475 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Built in 2001, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom open floor plan unit is light and bright and very private. Gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. This unit offers abundant living space and spacious bedrooms throughout. The living room has a fireplace open to the kitchen and dining room with sliding glass doors that open to a cozy and private patio. Plenty of storage in the 2 car attached garage with direct access. Verdugo Woodlands is conveniently located close to downtown Glendale, downtown LA, San Fernando & San Gabriel valleys, Verdugo Woodlands Elementary, Wilson Middle School and Glendale College, Verdugo Park with tennis, basketball and skateboarding courts as well as so much dining, shopping and entertainment ... the list is endless.One of the best locations available! Unit comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 N Verdugo Road have any available units?
1616 N Verdugo Road has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 N Verdugo Road have?
Some of 1616 N Verdugo Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 N Verdugo Road currently offering any rent specials?
1616 N Verdugo Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 N Verdugo Road pet-friendly?
No, 1616 N Verdugo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1616 N Verdugo Road offer parking?
Yes, 1616 N Verdugo Road does offer parking.
Does 1616 N Verdugo Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 N Verdugo Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 N Verdugo Road have a pool?
No, 1616 N Verdugo Road does not have a pool.
Does 1616 N Verdugo Road have accessible units?
No, 1616 N Verdugo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 N Verdugo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 N Verdugo Road has units with dishwashers.
