All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1541 Greenbriar Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1541 Greenbriar Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1541 Greenbriar Road

1541 Greenbriar Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1541 Greenbriar Road, Glendale, CA 91207
Greenbriar

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM WITH POOL!!! - PRIME GREENBRIAR LOCATION! - Prime Greenbriar/Rossmoyne location!...This home is in absolute MOVE-IN condition TODAY! If location is your priority, then you don't want to miss out on this opportunity. This remodeled 3 bedroom/3 bath home has it all -- the best part... the incredibly large entertaining backyard with a heated pool.

Large open living room with new floors, recessed lighting and gas fireplace. Formal dining room off of remodeled kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms along with an en-suite master bedroom with a walk-in closet and 1 1/4 master bath with his/hers sink and quartz counters. All new laminate floors throughout and well appointed remodeled bedrooms that are reasonably sized. LED recessed lighting throughout along with brand new dual-glazed windows. 2-car attached garage. There is a large covered gazebo, a separate detached enclosed structure that can be used as an office, play room or gym! This home is a great alternative to purchasing while surrounded with million dollar homes, gorgeous streets and great neighbors.

Contact us to schedule your private viewing appointment. 818-230-3103

(RLNE2656386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Greenbriar Road have any available units?
1541 Greenbriar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 Greenbriar Road have?
Some of 1541 Greenbriar Road's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Greenbriar Road currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Greenbriar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Greenbriar Road pet-friendly?
No, 1541 Greenbriar Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1541 Greenbriar Road offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Greenbriar Road offers parking.
Does 1541 Greenbriar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Greenbriar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Greenbriar Road have a pool?
Yes, 1541 Greenbriar Road has a pool.
Does 1541 Greenbriar Road have accessible units?
No, 1541 Greenbriar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Greenbriar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Greenbriar Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts