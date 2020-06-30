1541 Greenbriar Road

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM WITH POOL!!! - PRIME GREENBRIAR LOCATION! - Prime Greenbriar/Rossmoyne location!...This home is in absolute MOVE-IN condition TODAY! If location is your priority, then you don't want to miss out on this opportunity. This remodeled 3 bedroom/3 bath home has it all -- the best part... the incredibly large entertaining backyard with a heated pool.



Large open living room with new floors, recessed lighting and gas fireplace. Formal dining room off of remodeled kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms along with an en-suite master bedroom with a walk-in closet and 1 1/4 master bath with his/hers sink and quartz counters. All new laminate floors throughout and well appointed remodeled bedrooms that are reasonably sized. LED recessed lighting throughout along with brand new dual-glazed windows. 2-car attached garage. There is a large covered gazebo, a separate detached enclosed structure that can be used as an office, play room or gym! This home is a great alternative to purchasing while surrounded with million dollar homes, gorgeous streets and great neighbors.



Contact us to schedule your private viewing appointment. 818-230-3103



(RLNE2656386)