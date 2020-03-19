Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Remodeled single story house for lease in the heart of College Hills, close to public schools and all amenities. In 2018 - property was painted on interior & exterior, newer carpets, resurfaced wood flooring and new stainless steel appliances. Ready for a long term lease! This charming home of FOUR bedrooms and TWO bathrooms offers a secured entrance into a well-illuminated and spacious floor-plan! Beautiful hardwood flooring running through-out the home with crown/baseboard moldings, a fireplace in the living room & the family room and French doors that give easy access to the backyard! Blue tile countertops and backsplash in the kitchen with newer stainless-steel appliances and bar stool seating! This home also features beautifully designed bathrooms with tile countertops and spacious bedrooms with tons of natural light and closet/storage space. The backyard offers the perfect place to unwind after a long day enjoy the large pool equipped with the custom designed waterfall or sit back & relax under the covered patio, great for entertaining or dinner parties. Other features include: Central air & heat, side by side laundry hookups inside the house, large side patio area & 2 car garage with extra storage shelves & closets. Welcome to 1519 Lynglen Drive!