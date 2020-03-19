Amenities
Remodeled single story house for lease in the heart of College Hills, close to public schools and all amenities. In 2018 - property was painted on interior & exterior, newer carpets, resurfaced wood flooring and new stainless steel appliances. Ready for a long term lease! This charming home of FOUR bedrooms and TWO bathrooms offers a secured entrance into a well-illuminated and spacious floor-plan! Beautiful hardwood flooring running through-out the home with crown/baseboard moldings, a fireplace in the living room & the family room and French doors that give easy access to the backyard! Blue tile countertops and backsplash in the kitchen with newer stainless-steel appliances and bar stool seating! This home also features beautifully designed bathrooms with tile countertops and spacious bedrooms with tons of natural light and closet/storage space. The backyard offers the perfect place to unwind after a long day enjoy the large pool equipped with the custom designed waterfall or sit back & relax under the covered patio, great for entertaining or dinner parties. Other features include: Central air & heat, side by side laundry hookups inside the house, large side patio area & 2 car garage with extra storage shelves & closets. Welcome to 1519 Lynglen Drive!