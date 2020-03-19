All apartments in Glendale
1519 Lynglen Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

1519 Lynglen Drive

1519 Lynglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Lynglen Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Woodbury

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled single story house for lease in the heart of College Hills, close to public schools and all amenities. In 2018 - property was painted on interior & exterior, newer carpets, resurfaced wood flooring and new stainless steel appliances. Ready for a long term lease! This charming home of FOUR bedrooms and TWO bathrooms offers a secured entrance into a well-illuminated and spacious floor-plan! Beautiful hardwood flooring running through-out the home with crown/baseboard moldings, a fireplace in the living room & the family room and French doors that give easy access to the backyard! Blue tile countertops and backsplash in the kitchen with newer stainless-steel appliances and bar stool seating! This home also features beautifully designed bathrooms with tile countertops and spacious bedrooms with tons of natural light and closet/storage space. The backyard offers the perfect place to unwind after a long day enjoy the large pool equipped with the custom designed waterfall or sit back & relax under the covered patio, great for entertaining or dinner parties. Other features include: Central air & heat, side by side laundry hookups inside the house, large side patio area & 2 car garage with extra storage shelves & closets. Welcome to 1519 Lynglen Drive!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Lynglen Drive have any available units?
1519 Lynglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Lynglen Drive have?
Some of 1519 Lynglen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Lynglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Lynglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Lynglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Lynglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1519 Lynglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Lynglen Drive offers parking.
Does 1519 Lynglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Lynglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Lynglen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1519 Lynglen Drive has a pool.
Does 1519 Lynglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1519 Lynglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Lynglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Lynglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
