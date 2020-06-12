All apartments in Glendale
1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard

1490 Glenoaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1490 Glenoaks Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91206
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location Location Location! Desirable area in Glendale. Close to Adventist Medical Center and freeway 2 and 134. This sophisticated one story home with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, tastefully remodeled throughout, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, completely remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bar seating and a cozy breakfast nook with built in bench and granite table. Living room opens to the dining room and family room which lead out to a spacious Back yard. Custom build BBQ. including a refrigerator, 2 car garage. Must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard have any available units?
1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard have?
Some of 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
