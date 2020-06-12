1490 E Glenoaks Boulevard

Amenities

Location Location Location! Desirable area in Glendale. Close to Adventist Medical Center and freeway 2 and 134. This sophisticated one story home with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, tastefully remodeled throughout, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, completely remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bar seating and a cozy breakfast nook with built in bench and granite table. Living room opens to the dining room and family room which lead out to a spacious Back yard. Custom build BBQ. including a refrigerator, 2 car garage. Must see