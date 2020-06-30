All apartments in Glendale
1451 East WILSON Avenue

1451 East Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1451 East Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Gorgeous and luxuriously remodeled one bedroom one bath in North East Glendale available now. Great location close to freeways, Adventist Health, Eagle Rock and all the amenities Glendale has to offer. Meticulously remodeled Mid-Century building features new paint, dual glazed windows and fresh landscaping. Large brand new kitchen with new cabinets, grey quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Spacious remodeled luxury baths. New distressed style wood floors throughout. New washer and dryer inside the unit. Custom, two tone paint. New high efficient central A/C and heat, plumbing & electrical fixtures, LED recessed lights and new vertical blinds. Large mirrored closets in bedrooms. Small Cats and dogs (under 20 lbs) OK with small deposit. One assigned carport parking with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have any available units?
1451 East WILSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have?
Some of 1451 East WILSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 East WILSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1451 East WILSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 East WILSON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 East WILSON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1451 East WILSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 East WILSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1451 East WILSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1451 East WILSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 East WILSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

