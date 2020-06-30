1451 East WILSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Gorgeous and luxuriously remodeled one bedroom one bath in North East Glendale available now. Great location close to freeways, Adventist Health, Eagle Rock and all the amenities Glendale has to offer. Meticulously remodeled Mid-Century building features new paint, dual glazed windows and fresh landscaping. Large brand new kitchen with new cabinets, grey quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Spacious remodeled luxury baths. New distressed style wood floors throughout. New washer and dryer inside the unit. Custom, two tone paint. New high efficient central A/C and heat, plumbing & electrical fixtures, LED recessed lights and new vertical blinds. Large mirrored closets in bedrooms. Small Cats and dogs (under 20 lbs) OK with small deposit. One assigned carport parking with storage.