1415 N. Brand Blvd., #I

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 1+1 in Great Glendale Area - Utilities Included! - Monique will show this unit on Tuesday, February 18th from 5:30pm - 6pm.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1415-n-brand-blvd



Don't miss this spacious, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a great Glendale neighborhood. The highlight of the unit is the completely remodeled kitchen, with new cabinets, new counter-tops, custom lighting, USB ports in the outlets, a dishwasher, and new stainless steel appliances. In addition, the entire apartment has beautiful hardwood floors and recessed lighting, creating a modern, welcoming home. There is a washer and dryer in the unit, and additional laundry facility in the common area. The building itself is clean and well landscaped, and features a grassy common area and enclosed trash area. The unit comes with a detached garage which also has additional storage space. Feel free to use the central AC, as electricity, gas, water, and trash are all included in the rent! Come check it out before it's gone!



No Pets Allowed



