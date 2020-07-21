Amenities
1345 Ruberta Ave Available 08/15/19 Single Family Home in Glendale, CA! Available August 15th, 2019 - Rent: $3,495
Security Deposit: $3,495
Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms plus den or 4th bedroom
Bathrooms: 2
Sq ft: 1,600
Owner pays for gardener only
Living room with fire place
Dining room
Laundry room with washer and dryer
Central AC/Heating
Kitchen appliances include: electric stove/oven.
Covered patio
Large backyard
Two car garage
CATS ACCEPTED with $500 deposit and $25 pet rent per month
NO furniture included with home
Home will be available for move in August 15th, 2019.
To apply:
www.managedbyabc.com
Click "Tenants"
Click "Vacancies"
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5021713)