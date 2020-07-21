All apartments in Glendale
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

1345 Ruberta Ave

1345 Ruberta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Ruberta Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1345 Ruberta Ave Available 08/15/19 Single Family Home in Glendale, CA! Available August 15th, 2019 - Rent: $3,495
Security Deposit: $3,495
Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms plus den or 4th bedroom
Bathrooms: 2
Sq ft: 1,600
Owner pays for gardener only
Living room with fire place
Dining room
Laundry room with washer and dryer
Central AC/Heating
Kitchen appliances include: electric stove/oven.
Covered patio
Large backyard
Two car garage

CATS ACCEPTED with $500 deposit and $25 pet rent per month

NO furniture included with home

Home will be available for move in August 15th, 2019.

To apply:
www.managedbyabc.com
Click "Tenants"
Click "Vacancies"

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5021713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Ruberta Ave have any available units?
1345 Ruberta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 Ruberta Ave have?
Some of 1345 Ruberta Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Ruberta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Ruberta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Ruberta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Ruberta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Ruberta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1345 Ruberta Ave offers parking.
Does 1345 Ruberta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 Ruberta Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Ruberta Ave have a pool?
No, 1345 Ruberta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Ruberta Ave have accessible units?
No, 1345 Ruberta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Ruberta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 Ruberta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
