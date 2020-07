Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Excellent Location, Third floor (top floor unit) very clean 1bed + Loft (or office)located in the heart of Glendale, very generous and spacious open floor plan, large private Balcony off living room, Gas fireplace, large Bedroom with wall to wall closet space, laminated floors , kitchen with small breakfast area, one parking space close to north gate #99, close to all local shops and easy access to freeway, complex offers pool laundry (community)and barbecue area.