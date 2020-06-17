1328 J Lee Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath, one level home in a serene and quiet neighborhood. This home has a 2 car direct access garage with lots of storage cabinets, master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and bathroom with two sinks. The other two bedrooms share a bathroom between them and one of them also has a walk-in closet and the other has a very large double closet. There is also a guest bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout except the kitchen , bathrooms and dining room where there is tile flooring. The beautiful and large backyard is accessible from the living room, family room as well the master bedroom. Don't miss the atrium! Comfortable living at its best.