1328 J Lee Circle
Last updated March 16 2019 at 6:06 AM

1328 J Lee Circle

1328 J Lee Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1328 J Lee Circle, Glendale, CA 91208
Oakmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath, one level home in a serene and quiet neighborhood. This home has a 2 car direct access garage with lots of storage cabinets, master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and bathroom with two sinks. The other two bedrooms share a bathroom between them and one of them also has a walk-in closet and the other has a very large double closet. There is also a guest bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout except the kitchen , bathrooms and dining room where there is tile flooring. The beautiful and large backyard is accessible from the living room, family room as well the master bedroom. Don't miss the atrium! Comfortable living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

