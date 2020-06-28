1325 E Wilson

Amenities

Charming Lower Level One Bedroom In Gated Community - Warm and Welcoming lower front one bedroom located MINTUES to Eagle Rock, Pasadena and Glendale. The entire apartment has been freshly painted and there are wood floors throughout. The living room looks out on a vibrant street. The kitchen includes a fridge and stove with lots of storage space. There is also a back door that leads out to the parking area. The bedroom is nicely sized with a large closet. The bathroom has a combination shower and tub that has been freshly re-glazed. Laundry is on-site and (1) parking spot is included. This community has controlled access and centrally minutes to the 2 and 134 freeways.



Property Features:



One parking space included

Laundry Facilities

Gated comminity

Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online



Unit Features:



Lots of natural lights

Vinyl flooring

Appliances (Large Refrigerator and Stove)

Granite Countertops

Air conditioner

Decent amount of storage space



For more details on renting this property or similar properties call/text Martisa Mapp (323) 207-0833



Some Qualifying Information:

- Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent

- Credit Score: 600-650 may be approved with conditions; 651+ for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards.

- A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process.



Please ask us about our animal policy!



