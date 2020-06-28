All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

1325 E Wilson

1325 East Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1325 East Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Lower Level One Bedroom In Gated Community - Warm and Welcoming lower front one bedroom located MINTUES to Eagle Rock, Pasadena and Glendale. The entire apartment has been freshly painted and there are wood floors throughout. The living room looks out on a vibrant street. The kitchen includes a fridge and stove with lots of storage space. There is also a back door that leads out to the parking area. The bedroom is nicely sized with a large closet. The bathroom has a combination shower and tub that has been freshly re-glazed. Laundry is on-site and (1) parking spot is included. This community has controlled access and centrally minutes to the 2 and 134 freeways.

Property Features:

One parking space included
Laundry Facilities
Gated comminity
Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online

Unit Features:

Lots of natural lights
Vinyl flooring
Appliances (Large Refrigerator and Stove)
Granite Countertops
Air conditioner
Decent amount of storage space

For more details on renting this property or similar properties call/text Martisa Mapp (323) 207-0833

Some Qualifying Information:
- Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent
- Credit Score: 600-650 may be approved with conditions; 651+ for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards.
- A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process.

Please ask us about our animal policy!

abc123, Glendale, Eagle Rock, high school, Woodbury, Somerset, Mariposa, Costco, apartments, condo, rent, Glendale Galleria, Glendale Community Collage, 90039, 91011, 91020, 91046, 91201, 91202, 91203, 91204, 91205, 91206, 91207, 91208, 91210, 91214, 2BD, two bedroom

Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

(RLNE5141495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 E Wilson have any available units?
1325 E Wilson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 E Wilson have?
Some of 1325 E Wilson's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 E Wilson currently offering any rent specials?
1325 E Wilson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 E Wilson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 E Wilson is pet friendly.
Does 1325 E Wilson offer parking?
Yes, 1325 E Wilson offers parking.
Does 1325 E Wilson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 E Wilson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 E Wilson have a pool?
No, 1325 E Wilson does not have a pool.
Does 1325 E Wilson have accessible units?
No, 1325 E Wilson does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 E Wilson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 E Wilson does not have units with dishwashers.
