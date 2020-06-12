All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:35 PM

1324 Carlton Drive

1324 Carlton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Carlton Drive, Glendale, CA 91205
Citrus Grove

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location. Located in a sought after prime area in Glendale, this well-placed home, is conveniently located close to freeways, grocery stores, schools, and restaurants. This home has a great floor plan. LED recessed lighting and Laminate Wood flooring is found in the living/dining area and throughout the house. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, tasteful backsplashes and tiled floors. This home brings in a lot of natural light. The laundry room is located in an area next to the kitchen. The bathroom boasts newer tiled shower and floors. New Tankless water heater, new copper plumbing. There is a 1 car detached garage. The driveway is long enough to accommodate 3 cars. The yard has a cemented area with a new patio and grass area. There are two mature lemon trees and a variety of other trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Carlton Drive have any available units?
1324 Carlton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Carlton Drive have?
Some of 1324 Carlton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Carlton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Carlton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Carlton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Carlton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1324 Carlton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Carlton Drive offers parking.
Does 1324 Carlton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Carlton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Carlton Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 Carlton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Carlton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 Carlton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Carlton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Carlton Drive has units with dishwashers.

