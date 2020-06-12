1324 Carlton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location, Location, Location. Located in a sought after prime area in Glendale, this well-placed home, is conveniently located close to freeways, grocery stores, schools, and restaurants. This home has a great floor plan. LED recessed lighting and Laminate Wood flooring is found in the living/dining area and throughout the house. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, tasteful backsplashes and tiled floors. This home brings in a lot of natural light. The laundry room is located in an area next to the kitchen. The bathroom boasts newer tiled shower and floors. New Tankless water heater, new copper plumbing. There is a 1 car detached garage. The driveway is long enough to accommodate 3 cars. The yard has a cemented area with a new patio and grass area. There are two mature lemon trees and a variety of other trees.