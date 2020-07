Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated Spanish style home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Glendale next to Kenneth Village. Prime location for anyone looking for great schools such as Balboa Elementary. Close to all shopping and restaurants. Huge lot with so much room for family gatherings and making memories with access to the alley through the back yard. New laminate flooring, central A/C and copper plumbing! Don't miss this opportunity, this one won't last!