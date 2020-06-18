All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

1317 N Brand Blvd

1317 N Brand Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1317 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Large, quiet, luxury, ground floor, garden apartment. Mid-Century Modern Vintage look with modern upgrades:

2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom
New central A/C-Heat
Stainless Steel French door refrigerator and Dishwasher
New Washer/Dryer
Hardwood floors throughout apartment
Porcelain and ceramic in both bathrooms and Kitchen
LARGE open floor plan with tons of closet space
Formal Dining Room
Formal Breakfast Room
Fully replumbed and rewired
Non-smoking apartment and non-smoking common area
No Section 8

Walking distance to Ralph's, Trader Joe's, and three family owned grocery stores, many banks, three dry cleaners, and six churches. Easy community busses to Americana, Galleria, Glendale Marketplace, and Glendale Community College.

Available now! Move-in is comprised of first month ($2400) + 2 months deposit ($4800) = ($7200 total move in cost).

Bring your My Free Credit Report Dot Com report for credit check.

Contact me for Application and time/date to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1317 N Brand Blvd have any available units?
1317 N Brand Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 N Brand Blvd have?
Some of 1317 N Brand Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 N Brand Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1317 N Brand Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 N Brand Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1317 N Brand Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1317 N Brand Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1317 N Brand Blvd offers parking.
Does 1317 N Brand Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 N Brand Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 N Brand Blvd have a pool?
No, 1317 N Brand Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1317 N Brand Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1317 N Brand Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 N Brand Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 N Brand Blvd has units with dishwashers.

