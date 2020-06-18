1317 N Brand Blvd.

Amenities
Large, quiet, luxury, ground floor, garden apartment. Mid-Century Modern Vintage look with modern upgrades:
2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom
New central A/C-Heat
Stainless Steel French door refrigerator and Dishwasher
New Washer/Dryer
Hardwood floors throughout apartment
Porcelain and ceramic in both bathrooms and Kitchen
LARGE open floor plan with tons of closet space
Formal Dining Room
Formal Breakfast Room
Fully replumbed and rewired
Non-smoking apartment and non-smoking common area
No Section 8
Walking distance to Ralph's, Trader Joe's, and three family owned grocery stores, many banks, three dry cleaners, and six churches. Easy community busses to Americana, Galleria, Glendale Marketplace, and Glendale Community College.
Available now! Move-in is comprised of first month ($2400) + 2 months deposit ($4800) = ($7200 total move in cost).
Bring your My Free Credit Report Dot Com report for credit check.
Contact me for Application and time/date to view.