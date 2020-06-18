1317 N Brand Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Large, quiet, luxury, ground floor, garden apartment. Mid-Century Modern Vintage look with modern upgrades:



2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom

New central A/C-Heat

Stainless Steel French door refrigerator and Dishwasher

New Washer/Dryer

Hardwood floors throughout apartment

Porcelain and ceramic in both bathrooms and Kitchen

LARGE open floor plan with tons of closet space

Formal Dining Room

Formal Breakfast Room

Fully replumbed and rewired

Non-smoking apartment and non-smoking common area

No Section 8



Walking distance to Ralph's, Trader Joe's, and three family owned grocery stores, many banks, three dry cleaners, and six churches. Easy community busses to Americana, Galleria, Glendale Marketplace, and Glendale Community College.



Available now! Move-in is comprised of first month ($2400) + 2 months deposit ($4800) = ($7200 total move in cost).



Bring your My Free Credit Report Dot Com report for credit check.



Contact me for Application and time/date to view.