Last updated September 5 2019 at 8:59 AM

1300 North Brand Boulevard

1300 N Brand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1300 N Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
bathtub
Grand chateau style 1930s walk up located on North Brand Boulevard. Large 856 square foot unit features 9 foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, central air and heat with bespoke registers, dishwasher, original restored tile in kitchen and bath, with a square porcelain bathtub. The apartment home also has Venetian blinds, built-in china cabinet, full size washer and dryer, refrigerator, many closets and restored interior natural hardwood doors with vintage Schlage hardware. Apartment has a single covered parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 North Brand Boulevard have any available units?
1300 North Brand Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 North Brand Boulevard have?
Some of 1300 North Brand Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 North Brand Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1300 North Brand Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 North Brand Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1300 North Brand Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1300 North Brand Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1300 North Brand Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1300 North Brand Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 North Brand Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 North Brand Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1300 North Brand Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1300 North Brand Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1300 North Brand Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 North Brand Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 North Brand Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
