1300 North Brand Boulevard

Amenities
Grand chateau style 1930s walk up located on North Brand Boulevard. Large 856 square foot unit features 9 foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, central air and heat with bespoke registers, dishwasher, original restored tile in kitchen and bath, with a square porcelain bathtub. The apartment home also has Venetian blinds, built-in china cabinet, full size washer and dryer, refrigerator, many closets and restored interior natural hardwood doors with vintage Schlage hardware. Apartment has a single covered parking space.