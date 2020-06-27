1300 North Brand Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Grand chateau style 1930s walk up located on North Brand Boulevard. Large 856 square foot unit features 9 foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, central air and heat with bespoke registers, dishwasher, original restored tile in kitchen and bath, with a square porcelain bathtub. The apartment home also has Venetian blinds, built-in china cabinet, full size washer and dryer, refrigerator, many closets and restored interior natural hardwood doors with vintage Schlage hardware. Apartment has a single covered parking space.