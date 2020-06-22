123 West Lomita Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1-Bedroom/ 1-Bath (Lower Level) features Big Windows with Natural Lighting, Wall AC, Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Remodeled Kitchen with a Refrigerator, Stove, Granite Countertops, White Cabinets, Remodeled Bathroom with Granite Vanity Top, New Hardwood Laminated Floors, New Light Fixtures, On-Site Laundry. Street Parking only. Cats Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. Major Cross Streets: E. Colorado Street and S. Brand Boulevard. It's conveniently located close to the Los Angeles Zoo, Griffith Park, Bird Sanctuary, Elyria Canyon Park, Griffith Observatory, Barnes & Noble, Central Park Paseo, Glendale Galleria, Target, and more. The closest grocery stores are Ararat Fish & Meat Market, Glen Elk Market and Jons Marketplace. Nearby coffee shops include Ebar, Philz Coffee, and Bar Verde. Nearby restaurants include Yoshinoya Glendale, Armen Catering, Foxy's Restaurant, and Olive Garden. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, call/text Claudia Macias at 310-922-0736 or email cmacias@eglproperties.com or text Merline Martinez at 310.493.8710- or email mmartinez@eglproperties.com!



Renter's Insurance Required



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.