Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 West Lomita Avenue

123 W Lomita Ave · No Longer Available
Location

123 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1-Bedroom/ 1-Bath (Lower Level) features Big Windows with Natural Lighting, Wall AC, Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Remodeled Kitchen with a Refrigerator, Stove, Granite Countertops, White Cabinets, Remodeled Bathroom with Granite Vanity Top, New Hardwood Laminated Floors, New Light Fixtures, On-Site Laundry. Street Parking only. Cats Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. Major Cross Streets: E. Colorado Street and S. Brand Boulevard. It's conveniently located close to the Los Angeles Zoo, Griffith Park, Bird Sanctuary, Elyria Canyon Park, Griffith Observatory, Barnes & Noble, Central Park Paseo, Glendale Galleria, Target, and more. The closest grocery stores are Ararat Fish & Meat Market, Glen Elk Market and Jons Marketplace. Nearby coffee shops include Ebar, Philz Coffee, and Bar Verde. Nearby restaurants include Yoshinoya Glendale, Armen Catering, Foxy's Restaurant, and Olive Garden. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, call/text Claudia Macias at 310-922-0736 or email cmacias@eglproperties.com or text Merline Martinez at 310.493.8710- or email mmartinez@eglproperties.com!

Renter's Insurance Required

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 West Lomita Avenue have any available units?
123 West Lomita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 West Lomita Avenue have?
Some of 123 West Lomita Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 West Lomita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 West Lomita Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 West Lomita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 West Lomita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 123 West Lomita Avenue offer parking?
No, 123 West Lomita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 123 West Lomita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 West Lomita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 West Lomita Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 West Lomita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 West Lomita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 West Lomita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 West Lomita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 West Lomita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
