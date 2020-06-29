1227 N Brand Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome to this stunning luxury townhouse located in the most desirable area of Glendale, north of Stocker on Brand Blvd. Absolutely gorgeous and impeccable unit, the minute you walk in you will fall in love. This unit features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and offers 1,471 sq. ft. of living space. Amazing detailing and finishing all throughout. Living room offers high ceilings, custom designed wallpaper, crown molding, fireplace, custom window treatments and wet bar. Chef's Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, beautiful tile floors, and stainless steel appliances. The dining area overlooks and opens to spacious tiled patio for outdoor entertaining & relaxation. The underground garage is directly down the stairs and offer great privacy. The entire unit will be newly painted. And lets not forget the spectacular master suite with soaring high ceilings, walk in closet, and luxurious master bath with over-sized shower, double sinks and soaking tub. This unit also offers inside Laundry space, guest powder room, direct access garage with 2 side by side parking spaces. Stop by and fall in love! Water and Trash included. Pet Friendly.