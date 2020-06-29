All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

1227 N Brand Boulevard

1227 North Brand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1227 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this stunning luxury townhouse located in the most desirable area of Glendale, north of Stocker on Brand Blvd. Absolutely gorgeous and impeccable unit, the minute you walk in you will fall in love. This unit features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and offers 1,471 sq. ft. of living space. Amazing detailing and finishing all throughout. Living room offers high ceilings, custom designed wallpaper, crown molding, fireplace, custom window treatments and wet bar. Chef's Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, beautiful tile floors, and stainless steel appliances. The dining area overlooks and opens to spacious tiled patio for outdoor entertaining & relaxation. The underground garage is directly down the stairs and offer great privacy. The entire unit will be newly painted. And lets not forget the spectacular master suite with soaring high ceilings, walk in closet, and luxurious master bath with over-sized shower, double sinks and soaking tub. This unit also offers inside Laundry space, guest powder room, direct access garage with 2 side by side parking spaces. Stop by and fall in love! Water and Trash included. Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 N Brand Boulevard have any available units?
1227 N Brand Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 N Brand Boulevard have?
Some of 1227 N Brand Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 N Brand Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1227 N Brand Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 N Brand Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 N Brand Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1227 N Brand Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1227 N Brand Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1227 N Brand Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 N Brand Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 N Brand Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1227 N Brand Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1227 N Brand Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1227 N Brand Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 N Brand Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 N Brand Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
