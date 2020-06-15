1214 Boynton St

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated range

***LEASING NOW***



1Bedroom Unit apartments available now . Make it your New Home !!!!



2BR unit apartments is on the second floor and will be your home and your sanctuary.



Welcome to your new Glendale home. We are located on a quiet residential street, yet close to all to all of what Glendale has to offer, the new Americana and the Glendale galleria. We are located in the centrally located area of Glendale Ave., and Chevy Chase. Behind your new home you will find a beautiful park for those weekend family get together and your children to enjoy. When you view your new home you will discover newly remodeled apartments in an open and pleasing garden style structure.

* Living Room

* Dining Area

* Bedroom

*Full bathroom

* Kitchen with Stove

* Closet

* Tiled floor

* Vertical blinds

* Laundry on side

* 1 parking spot

Please do not miss the opportunity to join our community.



*** Please Call/Text for more information, appointment and open house at (626) 216-7756.



* Application To Rent apply: www.calvogroup.com



