Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1214 Boynton St

1214 Boynton Street · (626) 216-7756
Location

1214 Boynton Street, Glendale, CA 91205
Adams Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bedroom , 1 bathroom · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1925 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***LEASING NOW***

1Bedroom Unit apartments available now . Make it your New Home !!!!

2BR unit apartments is on the second floor and will be your home and your sanctuary.

Welcome to your new Glendale home. We are located on a quiet residential street, yet close to all to all of what Glendale has to offer, the new Americana and the Glendale galleria. We are located in the centrally located area of Glendale Ave., and Chevy Chase. Behind your new home you will find a beautiful park for those weekend family get together and your children to enjoy. When you view your new home you will discover newly remodeled apartments in an open and pleasing garden style structure.
* Living Room
* Dining Area
* Bedroom
*Full bathroom
* Kitchen with Stove
* Closet
* Tiled floor
* Vertical blinds
* Laundry on side
* 1 parking spot
Please do not miss the opportunity to join our community.

*** Please Call/Text for more information, appointment and open house at (626) 216-7756.

* Application To Rent apply: www.calvogroup.com

(RLNE3820885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Boynton St have any available units?
1214 Boynton St has 2 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Boynton St have?
Some of 1214 Boynton St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Boynton St currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Boynton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Boynton St pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Boynton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1214 Boynton St offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Boynton St does offer parking.
Does 1214 Boynton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Boynton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Boynton St have a pool?
No, 1214 Boynton St does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Boynton St have accessible units?
No, 1214 Boynton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Boynton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Boynton St does not have units with dishwashers.
