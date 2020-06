Amenities

Nice condominium located on a nice street in Glendale. Spacious, light and bright, in good condition ready to move in. Kitchen with built in appliances, Master bedroom with walk in closet. There is a laundry hook ups inside the unit as well as the public one, central heat and air. The complex has a pool, BBQ area, gym & Close to freeways 134 & 2