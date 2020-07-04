Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

1208 Bruce Ave Available 04/24/20 One of a Kind 3 bedroom one bath + Den in the city of Glendale! - Beautiful & Bright 3 bedroom 1 bath home w/ a den located in Glendale! This home offers 1,369 Sq Ft of living space. Features and Amenities: Washer & Dryer Hook Ups, a spacious living room, central A/C and heat, 3 fireplaces, recess lighting in the living room, brand new windows throughout the home. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the bedrooms and the living space and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. 2 car garage with a roll up door. New landscaping in the front & back yards. Custom paint throughout, new light fixtures, new gas range and new ceiling fans. This home is a MUST SEE! 1 year lease. No pets. Gardener included.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2675663)