1208 Bruce Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1208 Bruce Ave

1208 Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
1208 Bruce Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
parking
garage
1208 Bruce Ave Available 04/24/20 One of a Kind 3 bedroom one bath + Den in the city of Glendale! - Beautiful & Bright 3 bedroom 1 bath home w/ a den located in Glendale! This home offers 1,369 Sq Ft of living space. Features and Amenities: Washer & Dryer Hook Ups, a spacious living room, central A/C and heat, 3 fireplaces, recess lighting in the living room, brand new windows throughout the home. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the bedrooms and the living space and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. 2 car garage with a roll up door. New landscaping in the front & back yards. Custom paint throughout, new light fixtures, new gas range and new ceiling fans. This home is a MUST SEE! 1 year lease. No pets. Gardener included.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2675663)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1208 Bruce Ave have any available units?
1208 Bruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Bruce Ave have?
Some of 1208 Bruce Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Bruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Bruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Bruce Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Bruce Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1208 Bruce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Bruce Ave offers parking.
Does 1208 Bruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Bruce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Bruce Ave have a pool?
No, 1208 Bruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Bruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 1208 Bruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Bruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Bruce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
