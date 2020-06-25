118 S Kenwood Street

Amenities

1bed/1bath Glendale Condo For Lease. LEASE CONTRACT WITH AN OPTION TO BUY IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR THIS PROPERTY. Live like a local and find out for yourself. The building is conveniently located and walking distance from downtown, Glendale Galleria and from The Americana. Large number of coffee shops, micro brews if that's your thing. If you're a foodie, you'll never run out of options. There's a ton of restaurants literally just a few steps from you. This 35-unit, 5-story building was completed in 2015. Comfortably blends a very clean white-modern look, an airy open layout and top of the line Bosch appliances. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. What I also love about this unit is that, it doesn't have a common wall. It also comes with your own parking spot and extra storage. Living is easy in this impressive and generously spacious condo.