Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

118 S Kenwood Street

118 South Kenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 South Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA 91205
City Center

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
elevator
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
elevator
parking
1bed/1bath Glendale Condo For Lease. LEASE CONTRACT WITH AN OPTION TO BUY IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR THIS PROPERTY. Live like a local and find out for yourself. The building is conveniently located and walking distance from downtown, Glendale Galleria and from The Americana. Large number of coffee shops, micro brews if that's your thing. If you're a foodie, you'll never run out of options. There's a ton of restaurants literally just a few steps from you. This 35-unit, 5-story building was completed in 2015. Comfortably blends a very clean white-modern look, an airy open layout and top of the line Bosch appliances. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. What I also love about this unit is that, it doesn't have a common wall. It also comes with your own parking spot and extra storage. Living is easy in this impressive and generously spacious condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 S Kenwood Street have any available units?
118 S Kenwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 S Kenwood Street have?
Some of 118 S Kenwood Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 S Kenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 S Kenwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 S Kenwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 S Kenwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 118 S Kenwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 S Kenwood Street offers parking.
Does 118 S Kenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 S Kenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 S Kenwood Street have a pool?
No, 118 S Kenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 S Kenwood Street have accessible units?
Yes, 118 S Kenwood Street has accessible units.
Does 118 S Kenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 S Kenwood Street has units with dishwashers.

