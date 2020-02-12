1155 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202 Verdugo Viejo
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous View from every room. LEASE Amount Includes ALL UTILITIES! Great advantage! Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Baths one story condo on 10th floor with double door entry. Unbelievable view from Every Room! Breakfast area in the kitchen. Spacious living room and separate dining room. Recessessed lighting. Balcony to enjoy the great view!. Central air and heat. Comminity pool. Security building with camara monitor. Washer/dryer inside the unit. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Washer/dryer inside the unit. Live in one of the best buidings in Glendale!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1155 N Brand Boulevard have any available units?
1155 N Brand Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 N Brand Boulevard have?
Some of 1155 N Brand Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 N Brand Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1155 N Brand Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.