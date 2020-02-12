1155 N Brand Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous View from every room. LEASE Amount Includes ALL UTILITIES! Great advantage! Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Baths one story condo on 10th floor with double door entry. Unbelievable view from Every Room! Breakfast area in the kitchen. Spacious living room and separate dining room. Recessessed lighting. Balcony to enjoy the great view!. Central air and heat. Comminity pool. Security building with camara monitor. Washer/dryer inside the unit. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Washer/dryer inside the unit. Live in one of the best buidings in Glendale!