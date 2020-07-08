All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1148 San Rafael Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1148 San Rafael Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

1148 San Rafael Avenue

1148 San Rafael Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1148 San Rafael Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, apartment for rent in south after North West Glendale area. Located in the best area of Glendale, this upgraded large unit has new laminated flooring, remodeled bathrooms and fresh paint. This 10 unit gated property is above Glenoaks, Conveniently located near Ralphs, Starbucks, Baskin Robbins, and other great retailers and in walking distance to schools, minutes away from Glendale financial district, Brand Blvd dining and entertainment. Features include new stove, new dish washer, central air/heat, 2 car parking spaces, plus assigned storage cabinet.Building has a secured subterranean garage and laundry facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 San Rafael Avenue have any available units?
1148 San Rafael Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 San Rafael Avenue have?
Some of 1148 San Rafael Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 San Rafael Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1148 San Rafael Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 San Rafael Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1148 San Rafael Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1148 San Rafael Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1148 San Rafael Avenue offers parking.
Does 1148 San Rafael Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 San Rafael Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 San Rafael Avenue have a pool?
No, 1148 San Rafael Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1148 San Rafael Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1148 San Rafael Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 San Rafael Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 San Rafael Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts