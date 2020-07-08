1148 San Rafael Avenue

Amenities

spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, apartment for rent in south after North West Glendale area. Located in the best area of Glendale, this upgraded large unit has new laminated flooring, remodeled bathrooms and fresh paint. This 10 unit gated property is above Glenoaks, Conveniently located near Ralphs, Starbucks, Baskin Robbins, and other great retailers and in walking distance to schools, minutes away from Glendale financial district, Brand Blvd dining and entertainment. Features include new stove, new dish washer, central air/heat, 2 car parking spaces, plus assigned storage cabinet.Building has a secured subterranean garage and laundry facility.