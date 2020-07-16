Charming two bedroom one bath English Tudor built in 1928. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Bright and airy kitchen with plenty of counter space. Newly remodeled bathroom with black and white tile floor. Newer window coverings including black out shades in bedrooms. Large grassy yard with mature trees and quaint patio perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1145 Alameda Avenue have any available units?
1145 Alameda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Alameda Avenue have?
Some of 1145 Alameda Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Alameda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Alameda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.