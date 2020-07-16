All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

1145 Alameda Avenue

1145 Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Alameda Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming two bedroom one bath English Tudor built in 1928. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Bright and airy kitchen with plenty of counter space. Newly remodeled bathroom with black and white tile floor. Newer window coverings including black out shades in bedrooms. Large grassy yard with mature trees and quaint patio perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Alameda Avenue have any available units?
1145 Alameda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Alameda Avenue have?
Some of 1145 Alameda Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Alameda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Alameda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Alameda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Alameda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1145 Alameda Avenue offer parking?
No, 1145 Alameda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1145 Alameda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Alameda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Alameda Avenue have a pool?
No, 1145 Alameda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Alameda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1145 Alameda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Alameda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Alameda Avenue has units with dishwashers.
