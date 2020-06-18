All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

1130 N Isabel Street

1130 N Isabel St · No Longer Available
Location

1130 N Isabel St, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
When you walk into this home the first thing you'll notice is the oversized classic window facing the street as it fills the room with an abundance of natural light. This charming home has a formal dining room, a light and bright breakfast nook surrounded by windows, and decent sized bedrooms. There is brand new laminate floors installed throughout, fresh paint in all rooms, including the kitchen cabinets. All appliances are included in the lease, the washer dryer, dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. The home is located in a highly desirable area of Glendale with close proximity to many stores and shops, and has a large yard with a garden perfect for entertaining. Check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 N Isabel Street have any available units?
1130 N Isabel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 N Isabel Street have?
Some of 1130 N Isabel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 N Isabel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1130 N Isabel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 N Isabel Street pet-friendly?
No, 1130 N Isabel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1130 N Isabel Street offer parking?
No, 1130 N Isabel Street does not offer parking.
Does 1130 N Isabel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 N Isabel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 N Isabel Street have a pool?
No, 1130 N Isabel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1130 N Isabel Street have accessible units?
No, 1130 N Isabel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 N Isabel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 N Isabel Street has units with dishwashers.
