1130 N Isabel Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

When you walk into this home the first thing you'll notice is the oversized classic window facing the street as it fills the room with an abundance of natural light. This charming home has a formal dining room, a light and bright breakfast nook surrounded by windows, and decent sized bedrooms. There is brand new laminate floors installed throughout, fresh paint in all rooms, including the kitchen cabinets. All appliances are included in the lease, the washer dryer, dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. The home is located in a highly desirable area of Glendale with close proximity to many stores and shops, and has a large yard with a garden perfect for entertaining. Check it out today!