1124 Ethel St

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Rare opportunity in one of Glendale's most desirable Rossmoyne neighborhood! Charming updated 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a pool. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. High vaulted living room ceilings, big dining room, big kitchen with breakfast nook, marble bathrooms and much more. Ample size (3)bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Hardwood flooring throughout. Bonus room attached to the dining room great for an office or extra bedroom. Move in ready and available right away. Easy and quick to show. Owner pays for pool and lawn maintenance



(RLNE5622172)