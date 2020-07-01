All apartments in Glendale
1106 Avonoak Terrace
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

1106 Avonoak Terrace

1106 Avonoak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Avonoak Terrace, Glendale, CA 91206
College Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Luxurious 3BR in Prestigious College Hills Community of Glendale. - In-person tours may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders.
Take a Virtual Tour!
https://www.joeshoots3d.com/3d-model/1106-avonoak-terrace/fullscreen/

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom home with a resort like backyard featuring a covered grill area and a large pool. Upon entering you're welcomed by a spacious living room with high ceilings, fireplace and french doors overlooking the stunning backyard. Off the living room you will find a cozy den with built in entertainment equipment great for hosting movie night. High vaulted ceilings and skylights beaming in lots of natural lights into the fully equipped kitchen. Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE5659375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Avonoak Terrace have any available units?
1106 Avonoak Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Avonoak Terrace have?
Some of 1106 Avonoak Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Avonoak Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Avonoak Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Avonoak Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Avonoak Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Avonoak Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Avonoak Terrace offers parking.
Does 1106 Avonoak Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Avonoak Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Avonoak Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1106 Avonoak Terrace has a pool.
Does 1106 Avonoak Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1106 Avonoak Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Avonoak Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Avonoak Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

