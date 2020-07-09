1101 N Kenilworth Avenue

1101 Kenilworth Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202 Glenwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully redone single family home with all the modern amenities you could want with tremendous charm. Enter into the light and bright living room with a fireplace that leads you to the dining room with French Doors. The updates kitchen has a spacious breakfast nook surrounded by windows with built in seating. Two bedrooms are downstairs include an en suite bedroom and a bedroom with separate access. Upstairs are two large rooms with oversized closets and a beautifully redone bathroom. The grounds consist of drought tolerant landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
