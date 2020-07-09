1101 N Kenilworth Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautifully redone single family home with all the modern amenities you could want with tremendous charm. Enter into the light and bright living room with a fireplace that leads you to the dining room with French Doors. The updates kitchen has a spacious breakfast nook surrounded by windows with built in seating. Two bedrooms are downstairs include an en suite bedroom and a bedroom with separate access. Upstairs are two large rooms with oversized closets and a beautifully redone bathroom. The grounds consist of drought tolerant landscaping.