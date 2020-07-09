All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1101 N Kenilworth Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

1101 N Kenilworth Avenue

1101 Kenilworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1101 Kenilworth Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifully redone single family home with all the modern amenities you could want with tremendous charm. Enter into the light and bright living room with a fireplace that leads you to the dining room with French Doors. The updates kitchen has a spacious breakfast nook surrounded by windows with built in seating. Two bedrooms are downstairs include an en suite bedroom and a bedroom with separate access. Upstairs are two large rooms with oversized closets and a beautifully redone bathroom. The grounds consist of drought tolerant landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
1101 N Kenilworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue have?
Some of 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1101 N Kenilworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 N Kenilworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts