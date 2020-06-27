110 N Everett St #308

Amenities

Top floor **REMODELED* condo with 2 secured parking spaces and in unit washer/dryer! - Spacious, remodeled 2bedroom/1bath condo, a few blocks from the Americana with 2 secured spaces. Living room with vaulted ceilings and attached balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or BBQ your dinner. Kitchen comes appointed with modern white cabinets, engineered quartzstone countertops, stainless steel stove and range hood. Bathroom remodeled with sleek gray cabinets, granite countertops and the tub/shower combo has a frameless sliding glass door. Floors in the living room are engineered wood and carpet(in the bedrooms). New Central AC/Heat. Furnished with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Great location with market, restaurants and shops within steps away.



1 Small/Medium Pet welcome. Additional $50 per month.



Sorry we don't accept section 8 or VA.



(RLNE4164466)