Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
110 N Everett St #308
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

110 N Everett St #308

110 N Everett St · No Longer Available
Location

110 N Everett St, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top floor **REMODELED* condo with 2 secured parking spaces and in unit washer/dryer! - Spacious, remodeled 2bedroom/1bath condo, a few blocks from the Americana with 2 secured spaces. Living room with vaulted ceilings and attached balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or BBQ your dinner. Kitchen comes appointed with modern white cabinets, engineered quartzstone countertops, stainless steel stove and range hood. Bathroom remodeled with sleek gray cabinets, granite countertops and the tub/shower combo has a frameless sliding glass door. Floors in the living room are engineered wood and carpet(in the bedrooms). New Central AC/Heat. Furnished with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Great location with market, restaurants and shops within steps away.

1 Small/Medium Pet welcome. Additional $50 per month.

Sorry we don't accept section 8 or VA.

(RLNE4164466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 N Everett St #308 have any available units?
110 N Everett St #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 N Everett St #308 have?
Some of 110 N Everett St #308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 N Everett St #308 currently offering any rent specials?
110 N Everett St #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 N Everett St #308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 N Everett St #308 is pet friendly.
Does 110 N Everett St #308 offer parking?
Yes, 110 N Everett St #308 offers parking.
Does 110 N Everett St #308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 N Everett St #308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 N Everett St #308 have a pool?
No, 110 N Everett St #308 does not have a pool.
Does 110 N Everett St #308 have accessible units?
No, 110 N Everett St #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 110 N Everett St #308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 N Everett St #308 does not have units with dishwashers.
