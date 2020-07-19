All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, CA
1048 ELM Avenue
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:44 PM

1048 ELM Avenue

1048 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1048 Elm Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Remodeled rear one bedroom with terrific floor plan available now in Northwest Glendale/Burbank area. Unit is located in 4 unit complex behind a small house. It's remodeled and has new paint, recessed lighting, AC, windows and custom blinds. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathroom is a great size and has nicely tiled shower, newer vanity and fixtures. Eat in kitchen with back entrance includes white cabinetry, granite countertops and new stove. Bedroom has nice closet space and there is a good size linen closet in hallway. Laundry located outside back door and one assigned carport parking space. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 ELM Avenue have any available units?
1048 ELM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1048 ELM Avenue have?
Some of 1048 ELM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 ELM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1048 ELM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 ELM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1048 ELM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1048 ELM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1048 ELM Avenue offers parking.
Does 1048 ELM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 ELM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 ELM Avenue have a pool?
No, 1048 ELM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1048 ELM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1048 ELM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 ELM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 ELM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
