1048 ELM Avenue

Amenities
Remodeled rear one bedroom with terrific floor plan available now in Northwest Glendale/Burbank area. Unit is located in 4 unit complex behind a small house. It's remodeled and has new paint, recessed lighting, AC, windows and custom blinds. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathroom is a great size and has nicely tiled shower, newer vanity and fixtures. Eat in kitchen with back entrance includes white cabinetry, granite countertops and new stove. Bedroom has nice closet space and there is a good size linen closet in hallway. Laundry located outside back door and one assigned carport parking space. Available now!