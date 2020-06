Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard

Featuring beautiful laminate flooring and an open two-level floorplan, this 2 bed/1.5 bath rental unit is ready for immediate occupancy. The kitchen features built-in appliances, ample cabinet space, granite counter tops and adjacent in-unit laundry. Upstairs are the two bright and inviting bedrooms, one of which has a private balcony overlooking the courtyard. This unit will rent quickly!