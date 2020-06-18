1013 Elm Ave B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely Remodeled One Bedroom Unit with Laundry - Property Id: 242205



Be the First to live in this gorgeous bedroom unit that is centrally located at the border of Glendale/Burbank. Unit is near all the studios such as NBC, ABC, Disney, WB, and literally walking distance ( one block) to key retailers such as Trader Joes, Starbuck's, IKEA, Tesla, Ralphs, CVC, etc. This unit is part of a four-unit property with no one above you or below you. Feels more like a small single family home.



The key highlights of this unit include:

Completely Remodeled A through Z ( kitchen, bath,etc)

Open floor plan that is modern and spacious

Walk-in Closet ( 5 feet by 5 feet)

Huge private patio/backyard about 220 sq ft

Walking distance to Trader Joe's and other retailers

ALL appliances are included and they are stainless steel with frig, stove, washer, dryer, dish washer

Unit has its own PRIVATE laundry room with washer and dryer included.

Near all the transportation routes and freeways.

Exterior of the building is being painted now

Pet friendly with the private patio space

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242205

Property Id 242205



(RLNE5636018)