Glendale, CA
1013 Elm Ave B
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1013 Elm Ave B

1013 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Elm Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely Remodeled One Bedroom Unit with Laundry - Property Id: 242205

Be the First to live in this gorgeous bedroom unit that is centrally located at the border of Glendale/Burbank. Unit is near all the studios such as NBC, ABC, Disney, WB, and literally walking distance ( one block) to key retailers such as Trader Joes, Starbuck's, IKEA, Tesla, Ralphs, CVC, etc. This unit is part of a four-unit property with no one above you or below you. Feels more like a small single family home.

The key highlights of this unit include:
Completely Remodeled A through Z ( kitchen, bath,etc)
Open floor plan that is modern and spacious
Walk-in Closet ( 5 feet by 5 feet)
Huge private patio/backyard about 220 sq ft
Walking distance to Trader Joe's and other retailers
ALL appliances are included and they are stainless steel with frig, stove, washer, dryer, dish washer
Unit has its own PRIVATE laundry room with washer and dryer included.
Near all the transportation routes and freeways.
Exterior of the building is being painted now
Pet friendly with the private patio space
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242205
Property Id 242205

(RLNE5636018)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Elm Ave B have any available units?
1013 Elm Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Elm Ave B have?
Some of 1013 Elm Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Elm Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Elm Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Elm Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Elm Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Elm Ave B offer parking?
No, 1013 Elm Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Elm Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Elm Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Elm Ave B have a pool?
No, 1013 Elm Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Elm Ave B have accessible units?
No, 1013 Elm Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Elm Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Elm Ave B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
