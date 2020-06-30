All apartments in Gardena
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

14828 Halldale Ave

14828 Halldale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14828 Halldale Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
clubhouse
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Description

Cozy gated community that has on-site laundry, covered parking, a courtyard and is close to shopping centers, restaurants.
Features

Gas Stove Water included Trash included Laundry Facilities Recreation room Parking-Covered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14828 Halldale Ave have any available units?
14828 Halldale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 14828 Halldale Ave have?
Some of 14828 Halldale Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14828 Halldale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14828 Halldale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14828 Halldale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14828 Halldale Ave offers parking.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave have a pool?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave have accessible units?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

