14828 Halldale Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 3
14828 Halldale Ave
14828 Halldale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
14828 Halldale Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
clubhouse
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Description
Cozy gated community that has on-site laundry, covered parking, a courtyard and is close to shopping centers, restaurants.
Features
Gas Stove Water included Trash included Laundry Facilities Recreation room Parking-Covered
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14828 Halldale Ave have any available units?
14828 Halldale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gardena, CA
.
What amenities does 14828 Halldale Ave have?
Some of 14828 Halldale Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14828 Halldale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14828 Halldale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14828 Halldale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gardena
.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14828 Halldale Ave offers parking.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave have a pool?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave have accessible units?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14828 Halldale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14828 Halldale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
