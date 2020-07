Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan Property Amenities parking cc payments e-payments online portal

Security Deposit amount pending screening results.



Here you will experience a quiet community.

This is the place you will call home is in a peaceful neighborhood. Gardena is a great place to raise a family with easy access to the 110, and 405 freeway. A convenient location and friendly neighbors will make your home a great place to live.

It is a quiet neighborhood. Centrally located between some of the best entertainment Southern California has to offer about 15 miles to Los Angeles and 15 miles to Long Beach. The place you will call home is walking distance to Shopping Center Stores, Restaurant and much more!