2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:04 AM

370 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gardena, CA

2 bedroom apartments in Gardena are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apart... Read Guide >





Gardena
1225 W 166th St
1225 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
890 sqft
Available 08/01/20 OPEN HOUSE SAT 07/18 FROM 1130 TO 1PM! NEW UNITS! - Property Id: 323761 Come see our full building renovation! We are under new management, and we are making some major changes! Our units are being refurbished to offer you the





Gardena
1712 W. 166th Street B
1712 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
760 sqft
1712 W. 166th Street - Property Id: 124643 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex with stove. Parking for one car, laundry onsite. $1845/month. Available July 20th approx. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1712-w.





Gardena
16501 S Denker #A
16501 Denker Avenue, Gardena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1088 sqft
DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS! DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY. Email: TheATeamRealtors@yahoo.com for Virtual Tour / Virtual Tour of property. Showing Virtually via video. No Onsite Showings at this time. Accepting Applications First.
Results within 5 miles of Gardena







Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.






Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
922 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.






Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1030 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.







West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.







Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.






The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental






West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,844
1079 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.






Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!






Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1120 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.






Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
985 sqft
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.






Harbor Gateway South
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.






Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white







Harbor Gateway South
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.





North Hawthorne
4943 W 120th St
4943 West 120th Street, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
850 sqft
Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house in Del Aire Kitchen with wooden cabinets, granite countertops, appliances: -Washer and dryer hookup, -Vinyl windows, -Hardwood floors, -Blinds and curtains -Small deck next to front door -One car parking in





Westchester-Playa Del Rey
8772 Reading Avenue
8772 Reading Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Lower Level unit in a great location with The 405 FWY, LAX, Shopping, and Restaurants, Nearby! Come See This Lovely, lower Unit, With Sound Proof Windows, NEW VINYL FLOORS, NEW STOVE, And Your Own PRIVATE LAUNDRY Inside The Unit, just adjacent to





North Redondo Beach
2308 Carnegie Lane
2308 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1500 sqft
A beautiful 2 story, 2bd/2ba unit featuring a large bonus room, double pain windows/sliders, situated at the back of the building with its own private backyard. The unit has been recently painted & updated, new water heater and AC unit.





North Inglewood
304 North Market Street
304 North Market Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Come check out this beautifully renovated, upstairs apartment home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom before it gets rented quick! This apartment has a plethora of natural light throughout the home, air conditioning, central heating, granite





Eastside Manhattan Beach
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #4, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -





Eastside Manhattan Beach
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #4, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -





North Redondo Beach
2615 Curtis Avenue - D
2615 Curtis Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
775 sqft
Discover your new place at 2615 Curtis Ave in Redondo Beach, CA. Located at 2615 Curtis Ave in Redondo Beach, this community is an ideal place to move. The leasing staff is available to assist you in finding your perfect new place.





Carson
21920 S EDGAR ST
21920 South Edgar Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1150 sqft
Beautifully re-modeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quite street - This newly re-modeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a quite street is breezy Carson.
City Guide for Gardena, CA

Gardena has not one, but two gold medalists! Daewon David Song, Korean-American professional skateboarder and Carmelita Jeter, 2012 Olympic games gold medalist both call this Southern California city their home.

The city of Gardena is located in southern California in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County. The population as of the 2010 US census was 58,829 and growing. Just a few miles east of the Pacific Ocean, this idyllic and picturesque city was settled by Civil War veteran, Spencer Roane Thorpe, in 1887. This area of land was known for having lush farmlands that produced an abundance of berries prior to World War 1. Since then, the berry fields have faded into history (poor berries), but the land remains lush, ripe with naturally beautiful sites such as the Gardena Willows Wetland Preserve in the southeastern region of the city. Some of the biggest employers are Memorial Hospital of Gardena, United Parcel Sevice and Hitco Carbon Composites to name just a few. Another bonus of living in Gardena is its close proximity to Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beaches... so take your pick of ocean side spots any time you feel the urge to hit the waves or bury your feet in the sand! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Gardena, CA

2 bedroom apartments in Gardena are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Gardena near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Gardena that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

