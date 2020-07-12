Apartment List
193 Apartments for rent in Gardena, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gardena apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Alondra Park
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gardena
17820 Harvard Blvd.
17820 Harvard Boulevard, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Some - Welcome home to this one of a kind single-family home in Gardena. Your new house has been masterfully renovated with granite countertops, hardwood cabinetry, tile and hardwood floors throughout, and designer touches.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Gardena
14514-18 S. Berendo Av
14514 S Berendo Ave, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1075 sqft
*** Move In Special***This beautiful complex consists of very spacious 3 bedroom units. The property has gorgeous, lush landscaping and it is conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Onsite Laundry. Parking included!!. .

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gardena
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1262 W. 166th Street #4
1262 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1340 sqft
Beautiful Modern Rear Townhouse 3 Bed 3 Ba~BJ Properties - 1262 W. 166th St., Gardena Townhouse for rent 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths Built in 2004 Stove Dishwasher Central heating 1,507 Sq. Ft.

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Gardena
17023 S New Hampshire Avenue
17023 New Hampshire Avenue, Gardena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3214 sqft
Newer built Single Family Residence in excellent Gardena location with close shopping and freeway accessibility. Large 3,200 sq.ft+ home boast 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1601 W 168th Street
1601 West 168th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1462 sqft
BUILT IN 2014!!! THIS BEAUTIFUL, CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A MOST DESIRABLE AREA OF GARDENA .

1 of 17

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1122 166th Street
1122 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1122 West 166th Street #2, Gardena, CA 90247 - Rent: $2,495 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 -

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1450 Marine Ave. 6
1450 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
**MUST SEE** 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 301105 1450 Marine Ave.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Gardena
14550 Normandie Avenue
14550 South Normandie Avenue, Gardena, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 14550 South Normandie Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247 - Rent: $2,995 Per Month - Deposit: $3,250 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 4 +

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1731 W 149th St Unit A
1731 West 149th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1267 sqft
1731 W 149th St Unit A Available 08/31/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath "'Coming Soon" $2,500.00 - $2,700.00 - Tri level town home in the Pacific Gardens complex.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1426 W. 179TH St.
1426 West 179th Street, Gardena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
825 sqft
Gardena living at its best. Very spacious floor plans and two-car garage. Secure entry system, 2 laundry rooms. Near shopping centers, schools, parking, public transportation and major freeways. Dont miss out!. .
Results within 1 mile of Gardena
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Northwest Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Torrance
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Alondra Park
14900 Lemoli Ave.
14900 Lemoli Avenue, Alondra Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
580 sqft
***ALL UTILITIES PAID***** A small complex located in the beautiful city of Gardena. The building offers laundry facility and gated parking. It is walking distance to the metroline and close to El Camino College.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12036 Millennium Park Court
12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2139 sqft
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12512 Doty Avenue
12512 Doty Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Updated First Floor Unit: Spacious with modern Plumbing, Electrical, All stainless steel Fixtures and Appliances. Dream kitchen ideal for families, and beautiful updated baths, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Tankless water heater.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway South
1469 W 187th Place
1469 West 187th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1143 sqft
Beautiful and Charming, One-level South Garden home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious, country-style porch in a manicured, landscaped entry way. Enchanting and large backyard with a covered Patio. Great for Barbecues or large family gatherings.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Gardena
2001 Artesia Boulevard
2001 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
For residents 55 years old and older. This West facing condo has beautiful views of the hills and sunsets. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
13520 Lemoli Ave.
13520 Lemoli Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bed/1 bath. Great floor plan. New carpet, new blinds, new paint, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. 1 parking included. Gated community. Laundry on site. . https://www.mashcole.
Results within 5 miles of Gardena
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
$
21 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,910
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,045
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Gardena, CA

Gardena has not one, but two gold medalists! Daewon David Song, Korean-American professional skateboarder and Carmelita Jeter, 2012 Olympic games gold medalist both call this Southern California city their home.

The city of Gardena is located in southern California in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County. The population as of the 2010 US census was 58,829 and growing. Just a few miles east of the Pacific Ocean, this idyllic and picturesque city was settled by Civil War veteran, Spencer Roane Thorpe, in 1887. This area of land was known for having lush farmlands that produced an abundance of berries prior to World War 1. Since then, the berry fields have faded into history (poor berries), but the land remains lush, ripe with naturally beautiful sites such as the Gardena Willows Wetland Preserve in the southeastern region of the city. Some of the biggest employers are Memorial Hospital of Gardena, United Parcel Sevice and Hitco Carbon Composites to name just a few. Another bonus of living in Gardena is its close proximity to Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beaches... so take your pick of ocean side spots any time you feel the urge to hit the waves or bury your feet in the sand! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gardena, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gardena apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

