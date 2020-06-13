/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM
130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gardena, CA
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1122 166th Street
1122 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1122 West 166th Street #1, Gardena, CA 90247 - Rent: $2,675 Per Month - Deposit: $2,800 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 -
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1225 W 166th St 110
1225 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled Spacious Gardena 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 286318 Beautiful and spacious, fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath units in Gardena.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
14817 Sutro Avenue Available 07/01/20 UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1655 Orchid Way
1655 Orchid Way, Gardena, CA
Four Bedroom Home in Gated Community $3500.00/mo - Located in "Gardena Village" Gated Community just off Artesia Blvd. close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and Tokyo Central Market.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
14514-18 S. Berendo Av
14514 S Berendo Ave, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1075 sqft
This beautiful complex consists of very spacious 3 bedroom units. The property has gorgeous, lush landscaping and it is conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Onsite Laundry. Parking included!!. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1601 W 168th Street
1601 West 168th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1462 sqft
BUILT IN 2014!!! THIS BEAUTIFUL, CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A MOST DESIRABLE AREA OF GARDENA .
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Gardena
1 Unit Available
2912 W 141st Street
2912 West 141st Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1312 sqft
*** 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage Beautiful Single Family Home in a great neighborhood *** This one-level house floorplan is open and spacious includes: Open Floor Plan, New flooring, New bathroom, New kitchen with dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Gardena
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Northeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
3470 West 170th Street
3470 170th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1600 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 3470 W.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1469 W 187th Place
1469 West 187th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1143 sqft
Beautiful and Charming, One-level South Garden home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious, country-style porch in a manicured, landscaped entry way. Enchanting and large backyard with a covered Patio. Great for Barbecues or large family gatherings.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13520 Lemoli Ave.
13520 Lemoli Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
950 sqft
Spacious 1 bed/1 bath. Great floor plan. New carpet, new blinds, new paint, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. 1 parking included. Gated community. Laundry on site. . https://www.mashcole.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bodger Park - El Camino Village
1 Unit Available
14412 Yukon Avenue
14412 Yukon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite new construction for the discerning client. Large END UNIT 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath homes in a private planned unit community. These homes offer all the elegance of the beach cities, with a short commute to LAX, SpaceX and freeways.
Results within 5 miles of Gardena
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
18 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
22 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,228
1362 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 23037 Pennsylvania Ave Torrance, CA 90501 - Rent: $2,995 Per Month - Deposit: $3,200 - Credit Score 600 or Better - Bedrooms: 3 -
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
7223 South Denker Avenue
7223 Denker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Spacious beautiful 3 bed 1 bath single family home located in the city of Los Angeles near the 110 freeway for easy access to other cities, as well great location lots amenities around.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
2069 Lomita Boulevard
2069 Lomita Boulevard, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1645 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2069 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717 - Rent: $2,800 Per Month - Deposit: $3,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 - Bathrooms: 2 -
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1469 sqft
*~*~*~*Newly Reduced Rent $3,100.00*~*~*~* Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with Pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Manhattan Village
1 Unit Available
16 Monterey Court
16 Monterey Ct, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1972 sqft
Gorgeous Plan 4 end unit nestled in private and prestigious Manhattan Beach Village! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus separate loft office which can also be used as play area or TV room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
611 E Kelso St 25
611 East Kelso Street, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1244 sqft
Spacious Condo Near Forum in Inglewood - Property Id: 297479 3 BDRMS/2 FULL BATH RENOVATED CONDO, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SECURED BLDGFor rent a renovated very spacious CONDO in Inglewood, 1248 sq ft, 3 spacious bdrms/2 full bath, new hardwood floors, new
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morningside Park
1 Unit Available
9083 S Cullen Way
9083 South Cullen Way, Inglewood, CA
4 Bed/3 Bath House - Property Id: 297663 Beautiful Property, gated community pool, tennis courts. No Pets please. Need $6,000 security deposit Rent is $4,195 CALL Ms. GIBSON 323-418-8609 Must be able to show income of at least $8,000 per month.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
18229 Amie Avenue
18229 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2116 sqft
18229 Amie Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES * 3BR / 2.5BA * Approx.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA