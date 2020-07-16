432 Apartments for rent in Gardena, CA with hardwood floors
Gardena has not one, but two gold medalists! Daewon David Song, Korean-American professional skateboarder and Carmelita Jeter, 2012 Olympic games gold medalist both call this Southern California city their home.
The city of Gardena is located in southern California in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County. The population as of the 2010 US census was 58,829 and growing. Just a few miles east of the Pacific Ocean, this idyllic and picturesque city was settled by Civil War veteran, Spencer Roane Thorpe, in 1887. This area of land was known for having lush farmlands that produced an abundance of berries prior to World War 1. Since then, the berry fields have faded into history (poor berries), but the land remains lush, ripe with naturally beautiful sites such as the Gardena Willows Wetland Preserve in the southeastern region of the city. Some of the biggest employers are Memorial Hospital of Gardena, United Parcel Sevice and Hitco Carbon Composites to name just a few. Another bonus of living in Gardena is its close proximity to Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beaches... so take your pick of ocean side spots any time you feel the urge to hit the waves or bury your feet in the sand! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gardena renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.