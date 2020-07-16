Apartment List
432 Apartments for rent in Gardena, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gardena renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
17820 Harvard Blvd.
17820 Harvard Boulevard, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Some - Welcome home to this one of a kind single-family home in Gardena. Your new house has been masterfully renovated with granite countertops, hardwood cabinetry, tile and hardwood floors throughout, and designer touches.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1615 W 145th St
1615 145th Street, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! PRE-LEASE YOUR FULLY RENOVATED UNIT! - Property Id: 318624 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Come see our Floor Model! Pre Lease your Unit! Renovated 1 bdr $1695/month with $500 Deposit Pets
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Northwest Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12036 Millennium Park Court
12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2139 sqft
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
4 Units Available
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
$
20 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,935
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
6 Units Available
Harbor Gateway South
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,320
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
52 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1184 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
5 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:09 AM
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
1 Unit Available
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10223 Crenshaw Blvd. in Inglewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
538 sqft
Along the stunning Pacific Ocean you find North Redondo Beach in the South Bay region of Los Angeles where you'll enjoy comfortable beach living at Sea Air Apartments in Redondo Beach, CA.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
1 Unit Available
4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4307 W 142nd St in Hawthorne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
Contact for Availability
North Redondo Beach
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway South
22472 Denker Avenue
22472 Denker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1890 sqft
Welcome to this newer 4 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom townhouse in a well maintained Gated Community. Tile entry way leads to a light, spacious living with high ceiling, recessed lights, laminated wood flooring, dining area and private courtyards.

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
West Carson
20425 Raymond Avenue
20425 South Raymond Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1534 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Available immediately- Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac area in Torrance, this beautiful, total remodeled single family home is waiting to welcome you

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
1747 Carver Street
1747 Carver Street, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,895
2671 sqft
Welcome home to this large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath plus bonus room in Redondo Beach. This 3 story, single family residence has hardwood floors throughout, and 3 fireplaces.
City Guide for Gardena, CA

Gardena has not one, but two gold medalists! Daewon David Song, Korean-American professional skateboarder and Carmelita Jeter, 2012 Olympic games gold medalist both call this Southern California city their home.

The city of Gardena is located in southern California in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County. The population as of the 2010 US census was 58,829 and growing. Just a few miles east of the Pacific Ocean, this idyllic and picturesque city was settled by Civil War veteran, Spencer Roane Thorpe, in 1887. This area of land was known for having lush farmlands that produced an abundance of berries prior to World War 1. Since then, the berry fields have faded into history (poor berries), but the land remains lush, ripe with naturally beautiful sites such as the Gardena Willows Wetland Preserve in the southeastern region of the city. Some of the biggest employers are Memorial Hospital of Gardena, United Parcel Sevice and Hitco Carbon Composites to name just a few. Another bonus of living in Gardena is its close proximity to Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beaches... so take your pick of ocean side spots any time you feel the urge to hit the waves or bury your feet in the sand! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gardena, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gardena renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

