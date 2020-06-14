Apartment List
/
CA
/
gardena
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Gardena, CA with garage

Gardena apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1655 Orchid Way
1655 Orchid Way, Gardena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2148 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Gated Community $3500.00/mo - Located in "Gardena Village" Gated Community just off Artesia Blvd. close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and Tokyo Central Market.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
14817 Sutro Avenue Available 07/01/20 UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1225 W 166th St 110
1225 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled Spacious Gardena 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 286318 Beautiful and spacious, fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath units in Gardena.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1601 W 168th Street
1601 West 168th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1462 sqft
BUILT IN 2014!!! THIS BEAUTIFUL, CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A MOST DESIRABLE AREA OF GARDENA .

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
2912 W 141st Street
2912 West 141st Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1312 sqft
*** 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage Beautiful Single Family Home in a great neighborhood *** This one-level house floorplan is open and spacious includes: Open Floor Plan, New flooring, New bathroom, New kitchen with dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Gardena

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Northeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
3470 West 170th Street
3470 170th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1600 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 3470 W.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
17217 Crenshaw Boulevard
17217 Crenshaw Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Cute Rear 2 Bedroom Duplex - Torrance - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath rear unit of a duplex 800 sq feet Carpet and tile floors Laundry hook-ups Nice landscaped yard Single garage at back alley Easy freeway access No pets One year lease Owner pays water,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Gardena
1 Unit Available
16903 Crenshaw Blvd
16903 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
ideally located 2bedroom with onebathroom - Property Id: 159534 This is an ideally located 2-bedroom with one-bathroom apartment in North Torrance.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1469 W 187th Place
1469 West 187th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1143 sqft
Beautiful and Charming, One-level South Garden home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious, country-style porch in a manicured, landscaped entry way. Enchanting and large backyard with a covered Patio. Great for Barbecues or large family gatherings.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bodger Park - El Camino Village
1 Unit Available
14412 Yukon Avenue
14412 Yukon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1670 sqft
Exquisite new construction for the discerning client. Large END UNIT 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath homes in a private planned unit community. These homes offer all the elegance of the beach cities, with a short commute to LAX, SpaceX and freeways.
Results within 5 miles of Gardena
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Carson
23 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
1 Unit Available
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great location! The unit has Central AC, double pane windows, washer and dryer Hook-up, and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Redondo Beach
Contact for Availability
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 23037 Pennsylvania Ave Torrance, CA 90501 - Rent: $2,995 Per Month - Deposit: $3,200 - Credit Score 600 or Better - Bedrooms: 3 -

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
2069 Lomita Boulevard
2069 Lomita Boulevard, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1645 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2069 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717 - Rent: $2,800 Per Month - Deposit: $3,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 - Bathrooms: 2 -

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1469 sqft
*~*~*~*Newly Reduced Rent $3,100.00*~*~*~* Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with Pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
324 E Plymouth Street
324 East Plymouth Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
Welcome to inglewood Charmer Newly updated condo with a townhome feeling. Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. There is a main floor bedroom and bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Inglewood
1 Unit Available
741 Venice Way #3
741 Venice Way, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1274 sqft
Beautifully Updated Townhome - Beautifully Updated Inglewood Townhouse. This spacious 3 Bedroom townhome features an Open Concept bathed in Sunlight with Soaring Ceilings.
City Guide for Gardena, CA

Gardena has not one, but two gold medalists! Daewon David Song, Korean-American professional skateboarder and Carmelita Jeter, 2012 Olympic games gold medalist both call this Southern California city their home.

The city of Gardena is located in southern California in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County. The population as of the 2010 US census was 58,829 and growing. Just a few miles east of the Pacific Ocean, this idyllic and picturesque city was settled by Civil War veteran, Spencer Roane Thorpe, in 1887. This area of land was known for having lush farmlands that produced an abundance of berries prior to World War 1. Since then, the berry fields have faded into history (poor berries), but the land remains lush, ripe with naturally beautiful sites such as the Gardena Willows Wetland Preserve in the southeastern region of the city. Some of the biggest employers are Memorial Hospital of Gardena, United Parcel Sevice and Hitco Carbon Composites to name just a few. Another bonus of living in Gardena is its close proximity to Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beaches... so take your pick of ocean side spots any time you feel the urge to hit the waves or bury your feet in the sand! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gardena, CA

Gardena apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-DryerGardena Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles