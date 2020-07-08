742 W Orangethorpe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Pride of Ownership Fullerton POOL home. This Home is an Entertainers Dream complete with a Remodeled Open Kitchen including Quartz Countertops with Backsplash, White self-close Cabinets and Energy Star Stainless Steel Aappliances including Refrigerator. Upon entry you will be greeted with beautiful New Floors, newer paint, DUAL PANED WINDOWS, ceiling fans, INSIDE LAUNDRY and newer CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING and HEATING system. Recessed lighting in kitchen, living room and master. Dusk to Dark Interior Lighting. Good size Master bedroom and two additional bedrooms are ample in size all with hardwood flooring. The home is LIGHT and BRIGHT and has a BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED BATHS. There is a GORGEOUS FRENCH SLIDER that leads you into the backyard and you will feel you are in your own Private Oasis. Fully landscaped with large Heated Pool and Spa, Fire Pit and Built In Barbeque to enjoy the Outdoor Living all year long. This home is ready to Move In.. 2 car detached garage with alley access. Conveniently located NEAR SCHOOLS/COLLEGES, SHOPPING, FREEWAYS and transportation.