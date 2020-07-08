All apartments in Fullerton
742 W Orangethorpe Avenue

Location

742 W Orangethorpe Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Pride of Ownership Fullerton POOL home. This Home is an Entertainers Dream complete with a Remodeled Open Kitchen including Quartz Countertops with Backsplash, White self-close Cabinets and Energy Star Stainless Steel Aappliances including Refrigerator. Upon entry you will be greeted with beautiful New Floors, newer paint, DUAL PANED WINDOWS, ceiling fans, INSIDE LAUNDRY and newer CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING and HEATING system. Recessed lighting in kitchen, living room and master. Dusk to Dark Interior Lighting. Good size Master bedroom and two additional bedrooms are ample in size all with hardwood flooring. The home is LIGHT and BRIGHT and has a BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED BATHS. There is a GORGEOUS FRENCH SLIDER that leads you into the backyard and you will feel you are in your own Private Oasis. Fully landscaped with large Heated Pool and Spa, Fire Pit and Built In Barbeque to enjoy the Outdoor Living all year long. This home is ready to Move In.. 2 car detached garage with alley access. Conveniently located NEAR SCHOOLS/COLLEGES, SHOPPING, FREEWAYS and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue have any available units?
742 W Orangethorpe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue have?
Some of 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
742 W Orangethorpe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue offers parking.
Does 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue has a pool.
Does 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 W Orangethorpe Avenue has units with dishwashers.

